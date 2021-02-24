Intuit (INTU) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU) on February 21 and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $399.09, close to its 52-week high of $423.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 78.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $445.71, implying an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $416.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intuit’s market cap is currently $109.4B and has a P/E ratio of 53.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.