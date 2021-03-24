Intrusion (INTZ) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Intrusion (INTZ) received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.12, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #260 out of 7399 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intrusion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

Intrusion’s market cap is currently $475.7M and has a P/E ratio of -59.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Intrusion, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development, and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.