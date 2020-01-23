Intevac (IVAC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42, close to its 52-week high of $7.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Intevac’s market cap is currently $172.3M and has a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVAC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Thomas Rohrs, a Director at IVAC bought 10,000 shares for a total of $44,900.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments.