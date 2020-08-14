Intevac (IVAC) Receives a Buy from Benchmark Co.

Ryan Adist- August 14, 2020, 5:09 AM EDT

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC) on July 28 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intevac with a $7.75 average price target.

Based on Intevac’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.84 million and net profit of $1.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

