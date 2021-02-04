Intevac (IVAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Howard Kim- February 4, 2021, 6:46 AM EDT

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.54, close to its 52-week high of $7.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intevac’s market cap is currently $179.9M and has a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts