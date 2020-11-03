Intersect ENT (XENT) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Intersect ENT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.78 million and GAAP net loss of $23.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.38 million.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.