Intersect ENT (XENT) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Intersect ENT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Based on Intersect ENT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.03 million.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.