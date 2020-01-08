International Seaways (INSW) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Hold rating on International Seaways (INSW) today and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.63, close to its 52-week high of $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.63.

Based on International Seaways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INSW in relation to earlier this year.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.