International Seaways (INSW) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded International Seaways (INSW) to Buy, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.30 and a one-year low of $12.44. Currently, International Seaways has an average volume of 166K.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.