International Seaways (INSW) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways (INSW) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $25.00 average price target.

Based on International Seaways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.88 million and net profit of $13.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.1 million.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.