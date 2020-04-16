International Seaways (INSW) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways (INSW), with a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 37.4% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $37.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.39 and a one-year low of $14.90. Currently, International Seaways has an average volume of 510.6K.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.