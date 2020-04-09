International Paper Co (IP) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on International Paper Co (IP) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Paper Co with a $37.17 average price target.

International Paper Co’s market cap is currently $13.03B and has a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IP in relation to earlier this year.

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.