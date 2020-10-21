International Paper Co (IP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on International Paper Co (IP), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.40, close to its 52-week high of $47.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, West Fraser Timber Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Paper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a one-year high of $47.64 and a one-year low of $26.38. Currently, International Paper Co has an average volume of 2.96M.

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.