International Money Express (IMXI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $582.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.