International Money Express (IMXI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Medallion Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.69 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, International Money Express has an average volume of 152.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.