International Money Express (IMXI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on International Money Express (IMXI), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $12.90 average price target.

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $307.3M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -44.16.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.