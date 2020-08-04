International Money Express (IMXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Benefytt Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $531.7M and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1567.91.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.