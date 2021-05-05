International Money Express (IMXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Medallion Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on International Money Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.3 million and net profit of $9.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.24 million and had a net profit of $5.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.