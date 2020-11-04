International Money Express (IMXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Front Yard Residential, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $18.00 average price target, a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $573.2M and has a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.