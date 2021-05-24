International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) on May 21 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

International General Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.05 and a one-year low of $5.49. Currently, International General Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 151.8K.

