International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) on November 13 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International General Insurance Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tiberius Acquisition Corp. is blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization businesses. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.