International Game Technology (IGT) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, David Katz from Jefferies upgraded International Game Technology (IGT) to Buy, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.95, close to its 52-week high of $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Live Nation Entertainment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Game Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.17, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Game Technology’s market cap is currently $3.68B and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the following segments: North America Gaming and Interactive; North America Lottery, International, Italy, and Other. The North America Gaming and Interactive segment develops and delivers leading games, systems and solutions for land-based casinos, DoubleU Games DoubleDown casino free-to-play social casino app, and interactive for-wager online play. The North America Lottery segment is involved in the development and delivery of lottery solutions, performing research and development for all lottery-related products globally. The International segment specializes in end-to-end solutions and services across all channels to regulated clients in Commercial Gaming and Lottery sectors such as strategic development and operation management. The Italy segment is responsible for lottery and machine gaming concessions, as well as ports betting, interactive gaming, and commercial services. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.