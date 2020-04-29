International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Flavors & Fragrances with a $122.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.95 and a one-year low of $92.14. Currently, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average volume of 1.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IFF in relation to earlier this year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment comprises of fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients, and cosmetic active ingredients. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods and specialty fine ingredients, largely targeting small, local and regional customers. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.