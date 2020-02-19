International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 14, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Flavors & Fragrances is a Hold with an average price target of $131.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $152.95 and a one-year low of $104.86. Currently, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom.