International Business Machines (IBM) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Exlservice Holdings, and Caci International.

International Business Machines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $153.18, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $145.00 price target.

International Business Machines’ market cap is currently $126.5B and has a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.05.

