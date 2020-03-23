International Business Machines (IBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on International Business Machines (IBM) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.11, close to its 52-week low of $90.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Business Machines is a Hold with an average price target of $153.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $158.75 and a one-year low of $90.56. Currently, International Business Machines has an average volume of 6.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IBM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.