International Business Machines (IBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on International Business Machines (IBM), with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 82.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Business Machines is a Hold with an average price target of $152.00, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.78 billion and net profit of $3.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.95 billion.

