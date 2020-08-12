International Business Machines (IBM) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of International Business Machines (IBM), Diane Gherson, sold shares of IBM for $749.8K.

Following Diane Gherson’s last IBM Sell transaction on August 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $158.75 and a one-year low of $90.56. IBM’s market cap is $113 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.50, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on International Business Machines has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment provides integrated and secure cloud, data and solutions to the clients. The Global Business Services segment provides clients with consulting, application management and global process services. The Global Technology Services segment provides comprehensive IT infrastructure and platform services that create business value for clients. The Systems segment provides clients with innovative infrastructure platforms to help meet the requirements of hybrid cloud and enterprise AI workload. The Global Financing segment encompasses two primary businesses: financing, primarily conducted through IBM Credit LLC, and remanufacturing and remarketing. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

