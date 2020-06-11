Interfor (IFSPF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Interfor (IFSPF) on June 8 and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.97, which is a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.28 and a one-year low of $3.41. Currently, Interfor has an average volume of 3,917.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IFSPF in relation to earlier this year.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.