Interfor (IFSPF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Interfor (IFSPF), with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $24.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.86.

The company has a one-year high of $24.13 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Interfor has an average volume of 2,444.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IFSPF in relation to earlier this year.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.