Interfor (IFSPF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on Interfor (IFSPF) today and set a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 39.8% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Norbord, and Canfor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.96, representing a 40.9% upside. In a report issued on October 20, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Based on Interfor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $397 million and net profit of $3.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $481 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.16 million.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.