Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Hold rating to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a one-year high of $106.99 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 2.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Hill Scott A, the CFO of ICE bought 9,561 shares for a total of $441,239.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.