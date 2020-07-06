Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.54.

The company has a one-year high of $101.93 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 2.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

