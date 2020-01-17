Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.27, close to its 52-week high of $96.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SEI Investments Company, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.50, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $53.61B and has a P/E ratio of 26.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Goone David S, the Chief Strategic Officer of ICE bought 10,440 shares for a total of $363,165.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services.