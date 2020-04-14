Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.18, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $46.78B and has a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Sprecher Jeffrey C, the CEO of ICE bought 104,911 shares for a total of $4,855,906.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.