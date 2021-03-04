Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and J.P. Morgan gave Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.64, close to its 52-week high of $119.02.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 68.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.38, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $62.71B and has a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.94.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.