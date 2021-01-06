Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- January 6, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT

After UBS and Barclays gave Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.74.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 74.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.57, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.40 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 2.51M.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

