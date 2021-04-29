Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Hold rating to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.68, close to its 52-week high of $121.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 84.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.20.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $67B and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.20.

Founded in 2000, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplaces. It operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.