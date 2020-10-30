Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.42, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $523 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 billion and had a net profit of $472 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Hill Scott A, the CFO of ICE bought 9,561 shares for a total of $441,239.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.