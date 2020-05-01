Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) yesterday and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SEI Investments Company, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.50, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and net profit of $448 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.68 billion and had a net profit of $611 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Sprecher Jeffrey C, the CEO of ICE bought 104,911 shares for a total of $4,855,906.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.