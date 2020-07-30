Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $105.70 average price target, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion and net profit of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.