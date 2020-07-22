Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) on July 15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.80, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $66.89 average price target, representing a 39.8% upside. In a report issued on June 30, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $125.00 and a one-year low of $42.19. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 944.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICPT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.