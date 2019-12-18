Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.76, close to its 52-week high of $131.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.25, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $131.87 and a one-year low of $56.76. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 596.9K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

