Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Oppenheimer gave Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 44.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.54, which is a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.5 million and GAAP net loss of $98.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90.27 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.