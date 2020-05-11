Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Wedbush gave Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.77, a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.00 and a one-year low of $47.57. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 587.1K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.