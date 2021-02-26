Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Gets a Sell Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Sell rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.05, close to its 52-week low of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.44.

Intercept Pharma’s market cap is currently $760.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.12.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.