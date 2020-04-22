Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on April 17, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercept Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $149.08, representing an 84.2% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.00 and a one-year low of $47.57. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 586.9K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.