Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) yesterday and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $151.50 average price target, which is a 133.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.5 million and GAAP net loss of $98.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $88.01 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.