Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) Receives a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) received a Buy rating and a C$25.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Pembina Pipeline.

Inter Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.36.

Inter Pipeline’s market cap is currently $6.88B and has a P/E ratio of 15.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.25.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate.