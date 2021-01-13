Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) Receives a Hold from Tudor Pickering

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.51.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $11.54, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline’s market cap is currently $4.51B and has a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate. The Oil Sands Transportation segment consists of the Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems that transport petroleum products and provide related blending and handling services in Alberta. The Conventional Oil Pipelines segment primarily implicates the transportation, storage, and processing of hydrocarbons, as well as midstream marketing blending and handling services. The NGL Processing segment comprises of processing natural gas to extract NGLs including ethane and a mixture of propane, butane and pentanes plus. The Bulk Liquid Storage segment involves the primary storage and handling of bulk liquid products through the operation of sixteen bulk liquid storage terminals. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs. The company was founded on October 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.